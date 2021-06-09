Newborn’s thumb severed in Thanjavur GH, later attached

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A committee has been constituted by Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) following the severing of a part of the thumb of a newborn baby when a nurse removed a venflon.

According to sources, Priyadarshini (20), wife of Ganesan (34) of Kattur near Thanjavur, delivered a pre-term girl baby on May 25. As the child had some congenital problem, she was treated at the pediatrics ward of Thanjavur Government Raja Mirasudar Hospital (RMH) attached to TMCH.

When the staff nurse was trying to remove the venflon attached to the left hand of the baby using a blade, the top portion of the left thumb was accidentally severed.

Following the incident, a pediatric surgeon attached the severed part to the thumb using suture, sources said. G Ravikumar, Dean of TMCH, visited the child at RMH on Tuesday. Later talking to reporters, he said a committee has been formed to inquire into the incident and unbiased investigation would be done. Based on the findings, action would be taken, he added.