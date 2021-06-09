STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry CM Rangasamy yet to get list of BJP ministers

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has completed a month in office, but the rest of the ministers are yet to be inducted.

Published: 09th June 2021 04:11 AM

N Rangasamy is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry.

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy (Photo| EPS)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has completed a month in office, but the rest of the ministers are yet to be inducted. Though BJP leaders V Saminathan and A Namassivayam said the BJP and AINRC have reached a consensus that will be announced by Rangasamy, the Chief Minister has remained mum on the issue. On the contrary, AINRC general secretary NSJ Jayabal said the Chief Minister is yet to receive the BJP’s list for induction of ministers.

It has been more than four days since BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar, deputed by the party, met the Chief Minister at his residence on June 4 and followed it up on June 5 after finalising matters and promising to give a list after getting the approval of the party leadership. But the BJP is yet to provide the list. The party will have to provide the names of two ministers and the Speaker, as agreed, AINRC sources said. Even the election for the post of Speaker cannot be held until the BJP shares its list.

The Chief Minister has decided to give the ‘Home’ portfolio to a minister from BJP, which is likely to be Namassivayam, who has been eyeing the post of Deputy Chief Minister. Assigning portfolios is the Chief Minister’s prerogative, and will be done after the induction.

Sources said the BJP is taking its time to share its list since both parties preferred to have the induction of ministers on June 14 or 16 as these are auspicious days. While there are many who believe the BJP is exploring the legal possibility of inducting a Deputy Chief Minister, some partymen from both sides say since there are aspirants in both parties for ministerial posts, to contain dissent, the parties plan to submit the list to the Lt-Governor only very close to the date of swearing in.

Puducherry N Rangasamy BJP AINRC
