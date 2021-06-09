Sasikala firm on returning to politics, AIADMK says it's faring better without her 

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After two audio clips of VK Sasikala, the one time aide of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, speaking to a her loyalists went viral late last Month, more recordings have emerged on Wednesday.

In the latest clip, released by her supporters, Sasikala is heard speaking to AIADMK functionaries, including former minister Anandan.

"I have started speaking to all (functionaries). I have been getting letters from a lot of people. I could not bear the pain of seeing the party getting ruined. Don't worry, for the sake of the cadre, very soon, I will be back. Good things will happen. We will reconstruct the party as it was during the times of Amma (J Jayalalithaa) after the demise of Thalaivar (MGR)," said Sasikala in the recording.

While the AIADMK's joint coordinator, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has rubbished the conversations with functionaries, party's coordinator, O Panneerselvam, has been keeping mum on the issue. However, party spokesperson and former minister D Jayakumar dismissed these interactions and asserted that the AIADMK remained strong and functioning well without Sasikala, and it would continue to do so.

"Senior leaders of the party, Palaniswami and KP Munusamy, have already clarified this. The AIADMK is functioning well without her. She and her family will not be admitted into the party again as decided already," said Jayakumar.

Questioned whether Sasikala was continuing as the general secretary of the party, the former minister said the Supreme Court had held that the party, led by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, was AIADMK. On whether a new general secretary would be elected for the party, he said a firm 'no' and asserted that Jayalalithaa would remain the AIADMK's general secretary forever.

However, the delay in the appointment of a deputy leader and whip to the AIADMK legislature party even after a month of election results clearly indicated that there are differences of opinion on the issue among the top leaders. The party is meeting in Chennai on June 14 to chalk out the future course of action as well as to elect its deputy leader and whip.

Regarding the demand for a single leadership for the party, Jayakumar said, "Palaniswami and Panneerselvam are guiding the party and this will continue. The cadre have accepted this set up."