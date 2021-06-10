BJP state president Murugan tells Tamil Nadu govt not to confuse students on NEET

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan on Thursday said the state government should not confuse students regarding NEET when they are preparing for the exam.

Talking to reporters here, Murugan said, "The students are preparing themselves for NEET. Don't confuse them in this regard." A couple of days ago, Murugan criticised the high-level committee formed to study the impact of NEET on medical admissions in Tamil Nadu as a tool to cheat the people and said this move would create confusion among students who are preparing for the exam. As such, the government should dissolve this panel.

Meanwhile, in a statement here, Murugan welcomed the directive of the Madras High Court that temples and ancient monuments should be protected. The state government should prepare a list of persons who have defaulted payment of lease and rent for the temple lands. Enumeration of idols in temples should be made and their photographs should be taken. The details of idols and other temple articles already stolen should be made public on the department website. The salaries for temple priests, Vodhuvars and temple workers should be fixed as per the Minimum Wages Act.