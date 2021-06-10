STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP state president Murugan tells Tamil Nadu govt not to confuse students on NEET

Talking to reporters in Chennai, Murugan said, "The students are preparing themselves for NEET. Don't confuse them in this regard."

Published: 10th June 2021 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vice Chairman L Murugan

Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan on Thursday said the state government should not confuse students regarding NEET when they are preparing for the exam.

Talking to reporters here, Murugan said, "The students are preparing themselves for NEET. Don't confuse them in this regard." A couple of days ago, Murugan criticised the high-level committee formed to study the impact of NEET on medical admissions in Tamil Nadu as a tool to cheat the people and said this move would create confusion among students who are preparing for the exam. As such, the government should dissolve this panel.

Meanwhile, in a statement here, Murugan welcomed the directive of the Madras High Court that temples and ancient monuments should be protected. The state government should prepare a list of persons who have defaulted payment of lease and rent for the temple lands. Enumeration of idols in temples should be made and their photographs should be taken. The details of idols and other temple articles already stolen should be made public on the department website. The salaries for temple priests, Vodhuvars and temple workers should be fixed as per the Minimum Wages Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET Tamil Nadu BJP L Murugan
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp