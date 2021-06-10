STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CBSE practical exams to be done by June 28

Some schools in containment zones were unable to conduct the practical exams earlier. The CBSE is yet to decide on the criteria in which the students of this batch will be evaluated.

Published: 10th June 2021 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

CBSE

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has instructed all schools to complete pending practical exams and internal assessment components for Class 12 exams through online mode, and upload the marks by June 28.

On Monday, the board issued a circular stating that “schools with pending practicals or internal assessments are permitted to conduct the same now in online mode only.” For those papers that need external evaluation, the evaluators will decide on an exam date in consultation with the internal examiners and conduct viva voce through an online platform. For other papers, respective school teachers will conduct the internal assessment online.

“The examiners should keep in mind that all students should not be awarded maximum marks, in view of diverse levels of students,” the board stated in a letter to the heads of all CBSE-affiliated schools. Some schools in containment zones were unable to conduct the practical exams earlier. The CBSE is yet to decide on the criteria in which the students of this batch will be evaluated.

No decision yet
The CBSE is yet to decide on the criteria in which the students of this batch will be evaluated owing to cancellation of exams

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBSE
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp