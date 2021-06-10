CBSE practical exams to be done by June 28

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has instructed all schools to complete pending practical exams and internal assessment components for Class 12 exams through online mode, and upload the marks by June 28.

On Monday, the board issued a circular stating that “schools with pending practicals or internal assessments are permitted to conduct the same now in online mode only.” For those papers that need external evaluation, the evaluators will decide on an exam date in consultation with the internal examiners and conduct viva voce through an online platform. For other papers, respective school teachers will conduct the internal assessment online.

“The examiners should keep in mind that all students should not be awarded maximum marks, in view of diverse levels of students,” the board stated in a letter to the heads of all CBSE-affiliated schools. Some schools in containment zones were unable to conduct the practical exams earlier. The CBSE is yet to decide on the criteria in which the students of this batch will be evaluated.

