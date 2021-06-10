STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Committee formed by Tamil Nadu govt to study NEET impact, will submit report in a month

The eight-member committee has been asked to submit its recommendations to protect the welfare of socially backward students. The government will study the recommendations and take further steps.

Published: 10th June 2021 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced the constitution of a high-level committee headed by retired judge AK Rajan to study the impact of NEET on admission to medical courses in Tamil Nadu.

The eight-member committee has been asked to submit its recommendations to protect the welfare of socially backward students within a month. The government will study the recommendations and take further steps.

ALSO READ: Carnatic musician TM Krishna moves Madras High Court against Centre's new IT rules

The committee also includes Dr GR Ravindranath, Dr Jawahar Nesan, State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, School Education Secretary Kakarla Usha, Law Secretary C Gopi Ravikumar and three other senior officials, an official release here said.

The committee would study whether NEET has affected the socially backward students during the past few years and if so, it would suggest alternate admission procedures which would set right the impact of the NEET inflicted on these students.

The committee would also look into the feasibility of implementing such admission procedures and the legal avenues available for such a move.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET Tamil Nadu
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp