Committee formed by Tamil Nadu govt to study NEET impact, will submit report in a month

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced the constitution of a high-level committee headed by retired judge AK Rajan to study the impact of NEET on admission to medical courses in Tamil Nadu.

The eight-member committee has been asked to submit its recommendations to protect the welfare of socially backward students within a month. The government will study the recommendations and take further steps.

ALSO READ: Carnatic musician TM Krishna moves Madras High Court against Centre's new IT rules

The committee also includes Dr GR Ravindranath, Dr Jawahar Nesan, State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, School Education Secretary Kakarla Usha, Law Secretary C Gopi Ravikumar and three other senior officials, an official release here said.

The committee would study whether NEET has affected the socially backward students during the past few years and if so, it would suggest alternate admission procedures which would set right the impact of the NEET inflicted on these students.

The committee would also look into the feasibility of implementing such admission procedures and the legal avenues available for such a move.