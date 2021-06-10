Home quarantine suspended in Coimbatore as Covid cases plummet

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As the bed crunch has been easing in tandem with a declining caseload in Coimbatore, the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has done away with home quarantine of Covid patients in certain localities that have been witnessing a spike in fresh cases.

The move to suspend home quarantine has been made after a few areas -- Sulur, Thondamuthur, Karamadai, Periyanaickenpalayam, Madukkarai -- which accounted for a higher caseload in the recent days.

Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) S Senthilkumar said, “Most Covid patients were placed under home quarantine as Covid Care Centres and health care facilities were flooded with new cases. But, the situation has now eased and there are many vacant beds to accommodate new patients.”

As a result, the number of Covid patients under home quarantine has currently come down to 30 per cent, as against 60 per cent a couple of weeks ago. He further said that the home quarantine option would be allowed only after health staff conduct a thorough inspection of the patients’ houses to ensure there are separate rooms with attached toilets.