HR&CE begins uploading temple land details

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The HR&CE department on Wednesday uploaded details of 3,43,647 acres of lands owned by temples under its control in https://hrce.tn.gov.in. There are around 36,000 temples under the control of the department and they own 4,78,272 acres of land.

Now, land details of 3,43,647 acres have been uploaded. Place where the land is located, soil type and quality, extent, patta number, whether the land is rain-fed or other type, etc., are given. The public who have any complaints regarding the land details, can register their queries through the above website itself.