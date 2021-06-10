Schools guided on guidelines

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government and aided schools can increase their Class 11 student intake in each stream by 10-15 per cent if they receive more applications than the number of seats they have, Tamil Nadu School Education department said in its guidelines on Tuesday.

After the Class 10 board exams were cancelled owing to the pandemic, the government has said that guidelines will be formulated for awarding results and admitting students into Class 11. Many schools have been confused about the criteria to use to admit and streamline students into different streams in Class 11.

Schools which receive a large number of applications to a particular stream can conduct an entrance exam, the department has said. The question paper for this exam shall be set by the respective subject teachers with 50 objective-type questions on different subjects and then allot students their preferred choice of subject streams using their rank in the exam.

Classes for Class 11 can be started from the third week of June, depending on the lockdown restrictions at the State level, the department has said in its guidelines. However, the guidelines does not elaborate on the protocols to be followed during the conduct of the exams. Private schools have sought clarity if they too may use this method to admit new students into their schools.

PK Ilamaran, leader of the Tamil Nadu government Teachers Association, said that due to the lockdown, the enrolment in government schools are likely to go up. “Many parents have lost their livelihoods and may not be able to afford private schools. So, they may enrol their children in government schools,” he said.