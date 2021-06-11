STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid cases to be below 1,000 in Coimbatore soon: Health Dept

The district on Thursday recorded a 12.7 per cent test positivity rate for the first time since March 2020, when the total RT-PCR tests crossed the 15 lakh-mark.

Published: 11th June 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

CM MK Stalin wearing a PPE kit during his visit to ESI Hospital in Coimbatore | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The district on Thursday recorded a 12.7 per cent test positivity rate for the first time since March 2020, when the total RT-PCR tests crossed the 15 lakh-mark. According to the health department, results of 1,93,037 of the 15,14,493 tests done so far have yielded positive results.

On Wednesday, the daily case count was 2,319 and a total of 11,000 RT-PCR samples were tested. It may be noted that the number of samples tested increased from 7,000 during early May to 13,000 per day in the first week of June. 

About handling more samples, the officials said that those collected in government health camps are being sent to private labs to avoid delays. Deputy Director of District Health Services S Senthilkumar said that the fresh cases are decreasing in Coimbatore and that it is expected to come down below 1,000 by the fag end of June. He also requested the people with symptoms to get an RT-PCR test done soon. 

50 persons infected
Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation has revealed that 50 residents of a street in Nanjundapuram have contracted Covid. Following this, the officials cordoned off the area.

Don’t delay RT-PCR test results: Lenin Bharathi 
Coimbatore: Indian Scientists Forum member K Lenin Bharathi on Thursday urged the district administration to expedite the revelation of RT-PCR test results. He claimed that the results are delayed at least by 72 hours in Coimbatore, which could further the spread of Covid. “Usually, a delay beyond 12 hours in the test result will not help break the chain. In Coimbatore, it takes three to four days to receive the sample status. It is high time to address the delay to control the spread,” he said and requested the administration to on bring down the daily count by not delaying the test results. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp