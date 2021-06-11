Covid cases to be below 1,000 in Coimbatore soon: Health Dept

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The district on Thursday recorded a 12.7 per cent test positivity rate for the first time since March 2020, when the total RT-PCR tests crossed the 15 lakh-mark. According to the health department, results of 1,93,037 of the 15,14,493 tests done so far have yielded positive results.

On Wednesday, the daily case count was 2,319 and a total of 11,000 RT-PCR samples were tested. It may be noted that the number of samples tested increased from 7,000 during early May to 13,000 per day in the first week of June.

About handling more samples, the officials said that those collected in government health camps are being sent to private labs to avoid delays. Deputy Director of District Health Services S Senthilkumar said that the fresh cases are decreasing in Coimbatore and that it is expected to come down below 1,000 by the fag end of June. He also requested the people with symptoms to get an RT-PCR test done soon.

50 persons infected

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation has revealed that 50 residents of a street in Nanjundapuram have contracted Covid. Following this, the officials cordoned off the area.

Don’t delay RT-PCR test results: Lenin Bharathi

Coimbatore: Indian Scientists Forum member K Lenin Bharathi on Thursday urged the district administration to expedite the revelation of RT-PCR test results. He claimed that the results are delayed at least by 72 hours in Coimbatore, which could further the spread of Covid. “Usually, a delay beyond 12 hours in the test result will not help break the chain. In Coimbatore, it takes three to four days to receive the sample status. It is high time to address the delay to control the spread,” he said and requested the administration to on bring down the daily count by not delaying the test results.