New panel to revive TN tourism post pandemic

Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan on Thursday directed officials to form an expert committee to frame a post-Covid tourism recovery plan.

Published: 11th June 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 05:00 AM

Minister M Mathiventhan chairing a review meeting on development projects at Tamil Nadu Tourism Complex in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan on Thursday directed officials to form an expert committee to frame a post-Covid tourism recovery plan. The aim of this initiative is to revive Tamil Nadu tourism, which was adversely affected by the pandemic, subsequently impacting livelihoods of many who were dependent on it.

“Tourist destinations in the State saw a drastic decline in the arrival of tourists in the last 18 months owing to the pandemic. As a result, tourism stakeholders lost a substantial income,” an official statement said. The recovery plan, which is being taken up based on the advice of Chief Minister MK Stalin, will take into account the safety of tourists visiting the State in the near future, besides appropriate measures to enhance the income of the stakeholders.

Mathiventhan has directed the officials to prepare a project report for a landmark lighting and projection show at the statue of Thiruvalluvar in Kanyakumari district, to attract tourists, including foreign nationals. He also sought a proposal to improve the art gallery and infrastructure in the tourism complex at the ancient port town of Poompuhar, which was ruled by the Cholas.

