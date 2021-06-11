Paddy loss at procurement centres: HC takes suo motu cognisance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance based on a newspaper report that farmers from southern districts lost their paddy stock kept at procurement centres due to the recent rains. The court directed the State to file a detailed report on the issue in a week.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed Advocate General R Shunmughasundaram to immediately put in place measures, particularly since more rains are likely in the next few days.

The newspaper report had alleged that harvested paddy kept in the open to dry and for procurement by the State got soaked in the rain and started sprouting, due to the lack of coordination on the part of the Madurai administration. The bench directed the authorities to open paddy procurement centres in high-cultivation regions. This is to prevent paddy from sprouting if the rain continues.