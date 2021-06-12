STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3.65 lakh Covishield doses arrive in TN

The State received 3.65 lakh doses of Covishield through State order on Friday. It had also received 85,000 doses of Covaxin the previous day.

Vaccination drive underway for fisherfolk and their family members at Kasimedu in Chennai on Friday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State received 3.65 lakh doses of Covishield through State order on Friday. It had also received 85,000 doses of Covaxin the previous day. Speaking to the reporters at the DMS campus on Friday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the vaccine will be distributed from Chennai to all districts. The State is expected to touch the one crore benchmark in vaccination by Sunday. Tamil Nadu has so far received 1.02 crore vaccine doses, and 97.65 lakh people were vaccinated. 

1,299 black fungus cases
As many as 1,299 black fungus cases have been reported across the State so far, and there is sufficient stock of medicine at hospitals to treat the infection. Private hospitals we also issued treatment protocols for black fungus, Subramanian added.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan appealed to all people to seek medical help immediately after onset of symptoms. “Now that relaxations are declared, people should strictly follow standard operating guidelines, else there is a chance of cases increasing again. Death audits are being done regularly based on ICMR guidelines and there is no under-reporting of deaths,” he added.

Minister launches war room
Ma Subramanian also inaugurated a Covid war room at the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy on Arumbakkam campus on Friday. “This facility will provide patients with information on Siddha care centres and treatment options,” he said.

