Ensure release of Cauvery water to TN: MK Stalin

“Since delta areas in Tamil Nadu do not benefit from the Southwest monsoon, the Kuruvai crop would be totally dependent on the continuous release of water from Mettur reservoir.

Published: 12th June 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewing maintenance work at the Pulivalam canal in Tiruchy on Friday | MK Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the Tamil Nadu government is opening the Mettur dam from June 12 under the justified assumption that Cauvery water would be released as per the monthly schedule fixed by the Supreme Court, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday sought immediate intervention of Union Minister for Jal Shakthi Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to advice the Cauvery Water Management Authority in this regard. 

“Since delta areas in Tamil Nadu do not benefit from the Southwest monsoon, the Kuruvai crop would be totally dependent on the continuous release of water from Mettur reservoir. Hence, any shortfall in the release of water as per the schedule will severely impact the standing crop as well as commencing and continuing the Samba cultivation, from next month,” the Chief Minister underscored, in his letter to the Union Minister. 

Stalin said the quantum of water received at the common border, Billigundulu gauging site of the Central Water Commission, has to be realised as per the monthly schedule fixed by the SC, for ensuring continuous release of water to sustain lakhs of acres of Kuruvai paddy crop. “As per the judgment, we are to receive 9.19 tmc of water in June and 31.24 tmc in July,” he added.

