Lessons learnt, Coimbatore now shifts focus to paediatric care

COIMBATORE: Amid predictions that a third wave of Covid could affect children more, the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has shifted its focus towards strengthening paediatric care in the district on a war-footing.

Joint Director of Health Services (in-charge) E Raja said the department has started works to set up more PICUs in government hospitals across the district and also directed private hospitals to do the same. Currently, only Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, ESI Hospital, and a few private hospitals have PICUs, he added.

In addition to the intensive care, Raja said the department would also stock up drugs for treating children to prevent its sale in the black market. “As children would not be able to use oxygen masks designed for adults, we are also making efforts to procure oxygen masks and nasal throngs designed for children,” said the Joint Director.

Data accessed by Express shows that over 5,000 children below 14 years contracted the infection from January to May this year. Whereas, 2,318 in the age category were infected with Covid between March 2020 and December 2020.

On the other hand, Raja said a group of experts from across the State has recently been formed to advise on the treatment for children affected by Covid-19. “There would also be discussions on inoculating the children,” he added.

Compared to the first wave of the pandemic, positivity rate among children has increased in the second wave in Coimbatore, said P Senthil Kumar, a senior neonatologist in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. He said the current positivity rate among children is 60 to 90 per cent, as against 20 per cent last year.

However, the Indian Academy of Paediatrics had said that children were as susceptible as adults and older individuals to develop infection but not severe disease. “It is highly unlikely that the third wave will predominantly or exclusively affect children.”

