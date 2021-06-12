STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PHC doctor’s dedication saves tribal villages of Pechiparai from Covid

One such is the story of A Karthick, a 37-year-old doctor from a Primary Health Centre at Pechiparai, in the southern district of Kanniyakumari.

By M Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: It is in these dark times that people reveal their true spirits, shower others with love and affection, and rise over humanity. One such is the story of A Karthick, a 37-year-old doctor from a Primary Health Centre at Pechiparai, in the southern district of Kanniyakumari.

Since May, over 100 positive cases were reported from the tribal villages in the district, mainly Kuttiyar, Kodayar, Thottamalai, Thatchamalai, Maramalai, Mudavanpothai, Puravilai, Valiyamalai, Anbunagar, and Modiramalai. It was Karthick and his team who stood in the forefront of relief work and primary healthcare.

Regions that are not easily accessible were frequented by roads, boats and even foot, just so that the people in these villages participated in the fever and vaccination camps, to curb the spread of the infection. There were times when the doctor and his team had to take a 30-minute ferry ride through the Pechiparai dam, to reach Thatchamalai and Thottamalai. Sometimes, they even trekked along the hills for a few kilometres to reach people.

Thiruvattar Block Medical Supervisor, L Charlin, only has good things to speak about Karthick. He says, “Karthick was very active and kind towards the poor to help them. He has taken extra efforts to curb the spread in villages.”

Daily fever and vaccine camps at tribal village

Another medical team member said Karthick even used his own four-wheeler a few times to reach villages. It is this dedication that made Karthick famous among the tribal folk. Reghu Kani, a tribal leader, praised the doctor and his team’s efforts to prevent Covid spread in the villages.

A native of Marungoor in Kanniyakumari district, Karthick finished his MBBS from the Tirunelveli Government Medical College, and has been serving at Pechiparai Additional Primary Centre since 2011.

Express reached out to the popular doctor and this is what he had to say: “We went to each tribal village in the hills on a daily basis to conduct fever and vaccination camps. We collected swab samples and checked oxygen levels, too. When cases were found, we immediately isolated and shifted them to hospital. Due to these efforts, Covid cases have now reduced.”

