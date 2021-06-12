STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Six private micro-financing staff booked for holding women captive in TN

Sources said that the women, residing in Gandhi Nagar area in Thoothukudi, are mostly safety match workers and their husbands are autorickshaw riders.

Published: 12th June 2021 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

Debt, Loan

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Six employees of a private micro-financing firm were booked for holding five women captive in a house in Kovilpatti as they allegedly failed to pay the dues during the lockdown period. The women were released only after the press persons reached the spot.

Sources said that the women, residing in Gandhi Nagar area, are mostly safety match workers and their husbands are autorickshaw riders. "As many as six staff had entered into the house of M Chitra, the head of Kasthuri Women Group, by 6 am and locked five women and told them that they would be freed only after they bring back the money that was borrowed," they said.

The micro-financing staff left them after press persons reached the spot to cover the incident, said sources.

In a complaint lodged at Kovilpatti West police station, M Chitra, said that the private micro-financing staff locked five of them inside her house and urged them to clear the dues. 

"They also verbally abused us for not paying the installments. They urged us to pay the installments somehow at least by borrowing from money lenders. Our husbands are jobless due to the lockdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic," she said. 

Acting on the complaint, Kovilpatti West police registered an FIR under section 147, 452, 294 (b), 506(1) of IPC and section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002, against six staff of IDFC micro-financing unit.

Meanwhile, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment minister Geetha Jeevan told presspersons that strict action would be taken if micro-financing employees coerced women in villages to repay the installments amid lockdown. Citing Chief Minister MK Stalin's statements and RBI directions, the minister said micro-financiers should provide six months moratorium for collecting installments, and should never torture women, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid lockdown and loans covid lockdown financial distress micro-finance Loan sharks
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp