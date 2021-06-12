Stalin distributes welfare assistance to beneficiaries in Salem 

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday distributed welfare assistance to 10 beneficiaries at the Collectorate on behalf of Ungal Thokuthiyil Muthalamaichar (CM in your constituency) department in Salem. As many as 1,100 grievance petitions have been submitted by the public to the department and welfare assistance was provided to them, said sources.

5kg rice bags distributed

Later, the Chief Minister distributed rice bags weighing 5 kg each to ration cardholders on behalf of DMK under the Ondrinaivom Vaa programme at the Inspection Bungalow at Hasthampatti.In a press statement, Salem North MLA R Rajendran said that on behalf of DMK, 5 kg of rice will be distributed to 10.49 lakh ration card holders in all 11 Assembly constituencies in Salem.

Speaking to media persons, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said that on behalf of DMK, under the Ondrinaivom Vaa programme, the DMK youth wing secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin will be distributing five kg of rice to ration card holders in six assembly constituencies — Salem North, Salem South, Veerapandi, Gangavalli, Attur, and Yercaud — on Saturday evening. On Sunday, he will distribute rice bags to ration card holders in Salem west, Edappadi, Mettur, Sankagiri, and in Omalur assembly constituencies, he added.

Water release from Mettur

Chief Minister MK Stalin will be releasing water from the Mettur dam for delta irrigation on Saturday around 10.30 am. The water release will benefit 16 districts for irrigation, said sources. Meanwhile, Stalin urged party cadre not to install banners or cutouts to welcome. Sources said that no banners were installed in the district as per his instructions.