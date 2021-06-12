STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu to get 4.26 lakh additional doses of Covid-19 vaccine

The additional doses are expected to revive the vaccine drive in Tamil Nadu as the daily vaccination numbers recently had fallen sharply due to a shortage.

Published: 12th June 2021 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

A woman receives a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a mass coronavirus vaccination held in a park in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)

A woman receives a shot. (Photo | AP)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of a dire Covid-19 vaccine shortage, Tamil Nadu will be getting an additional 4.26 lakh doses from Centre’s supply.

On June 11, the State had received 3.06 lakh doses of Covishield as part of its supply orders. 

The additional doses are expected to revive the vaccine drive in Tamil Nadu as the daily vaccination numbers recently had fallen sharply due to a shortage. More than two lakh people were being vaccinated a day on June 4 before the shortage hit.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu adds 15,759 COVID-19 cases, 378 deaths

Director of Public Health, Dr T. S. Selvavinayakam said that out of the 4.26 lakh doses, 1.26 lakh would be Covaxin and 3 lakhs would be Covishield. 

On June 10, only 2,327 people were vaccinated while the numbers picked up the next day after State government’s supply of 3.06 lakh doses arrived. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Tamil Nadu COVID vaccine
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp