Tamil Nadu to get 4.26 lakh additional doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of a dire Covid-19 vaccine shortage, Tamil Nadu will be getting an additional 4.26 lakh doses from Centre’s supply.

On June 11, the State had received 3.06 lakh doses of Covishield as part of its supply orders.

The additional doses are expected to revive the vaccine drive in Tamil Nadu as the daily vaccination numbers recently had fallen sharply due to a shortage. More than two lakh people were being vaccinated a day on June 4 before the shortage hit.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu adds 15,759 COVID-19 cases, 378 deaths

Director of Public Health, Dr T. S. Selvavinayakam said that out of the 4.26 lakh doses, 1.26 lakh would be Covaxin and 3 lakhs would be Covishield.

On June 10, only 2,327 people were vaccinated while the numbers picked up the next day after State government’s supply of 3.06 lakh doses arrived.