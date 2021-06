By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Class 10 and 11 students who wish to make changes to their names in official records through their mark sheets can apply for the changes online.

The Directorate of Government Examinations' application portal will be open from June 14 to 17.

The url to head to is http://www.dge.tn.gov.in/.

Students can use the user ID and password provided by the school during the application for public exams to apply for the name change.