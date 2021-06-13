STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Incentive for companies setting up oxygen plants in TN

This comes after Inox Air Products announced plan to set up a 200 tonnes per day (TPD) cryogenic medical and industrial gases plant at a cost of Rs150 crore in Hosur.

Published: 13th June 2021 04:45 AM

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government, which had earlier sanctioned a special incentive package for establishing liquid oxygen plants in the State, has modified the order by extending the investment period to December 31, 2022. 

This comes after Inox Air Products announced plan to set up a 200 tonnes per day (TPD) cryogenic medical and industrial gases plant at a cost of Rs150 crore in Hosur. The company expects to commission the plant and commence production within December 2022, and hence they requested the government to extend the capital subsidy applicability till December 2022.

Similarly, CVI trade Private Limited has confirmed their ‘Expression of Interest’ to arrange funding for projects relating to oxygen plants and other Covid-related support in the form of ‘Private, Potential Equity Investment” through their client MKM WIRA (M) SDN, BHD, a Malaysian company, according to an Industries Department Government Order.

The G.O. states that liquid medical oxygen plants with minimum production capacity of 10 metric tonnes per day having minimum investment of `50 crore shall be given a capital subsidy of 30 per cent over five years in equal instalments if they commence commercial production on or before December 31, 2022. 

