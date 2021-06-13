STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New operating mechanism for single-window portal

Currently, the State is offering only 39 services spread across 14 departments under the business portal and it plans to add 188 G2B services linking 37 more departments.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has brought out an operating mechanism for a single window portal, apart from constituting a four-member technical committee, with the Managing Director of Guidance Bureau acting as a chairman of the committee, to review inter-departmental issues in functioning of the portal, which is expected to provide 224 Government to Business (G2B) services.

According to a Government Order, the technical committee comprising representatives from guidance and nodal officers of line departments will be constituted and it will meet every three months to review inter-departmental issues in the functioning of the single window portal and discuss any upcoming changes in single window or departmental portal.

Currently, the services of a single window portal in conjunction with departments is offered in three modes depending on digital maturity of departments. These include end-to-end service development on single window portal for those departments which do not have an online system for provision of G2B services; tradition integration, where all stages of applications are on single window portal; and hybrid integration mode, where single window portal portal acts as a window to department’s application.

In a bid to ensure the portal offers all services in all modes of integration, the government has come out with a protocol for common standards for any changes that are proposed to be made in any departmental IT systems. These include standard administrative division data in the portal. Under this, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) master list of districts, taluks and villages shall be followed by all departments to ensure all departments across the State follow a uniform list. The standards have to be implemented within four weeks.

Similarly, the departments have been asked to notify Guidance before undertaking changes or scheduled maintenance or unscheduled downtime of the portals. 

