Notifying 50.79 hectares in Kallar under TNPPF Act a wrong decision: Activist

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: While Collector Nagarajan’s move to notify 50.79 hectares of private land in Kallar of Coimbatore under the Tamil Nadu Preservation of Private Forests (TNPPF) Act 1949 was received well by forest officials and conservationists, an environmentalist finds this as a very small effort in protecting Kallar, an important elephant corridor in Coimbatore.

Speaking to TNIE, K Mohanraj, said, “In 2007, a study conducted by WWF and ATREE recommended the Forest Department to acquire 346 acres of land in two phases so that the elephant corridor becomes 500 metres wider, making it easier for elephant movement. The decision to notify the area under TNPPF Act is wrong as the private landowners may approach court citing that they have not been given compensation. There is a chance that the Forest Department may stop proceeding further if the court holds to implement the order.”

He added that the Forest Department should acquire a private school, and an entertainment park on Mettupalayam Road and government-owned buildings such as TNAU Forest College and Research Institute on Kotagiri Road adjoining Jakanari and a horticulture farm near Kallar for the easy movement of wild animals.

Mohanraj further said the 1,049.73 hectares of poromboke and unaccessed land which was declared by the collector as Reserve Forest area also does not fall in the elephant corridor. So, the human-elephant conflict will continue with no physical or ecological change in these places, he said, adding that only administrative control has gone to the Forest Department.

‘Private landowners may approach court’

Environmentalist K Mohanraj said the decision to notify the area under TNPPF Act is wrong as the private landowners may approach court citing that they have not been given compensation