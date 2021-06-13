Plans on to streamline Covid vaccine drive in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: To avoid overcrowding, the district health department is planning to streamline the vaccination drive in the district. Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Director of Health Services S Senthil Kumar said, “We are planning to devise a system to issue tokens on selected slots to avoid crowding at the vaccination centres.”

Explaining the system, he said that the health staff would segregate the tokens into three slots -- 8 am and 10 am, 11 am and 1 pm, and 1 pm and 3 pm -- and issue them to beneficiaries. This plan, however, would work only if there is a continuous supply of vaccines, he said.

Meanwhile, a fresh consignment of 19,300 Covishield doses for beneficiaries aged 18 and 44 arrived in Coimbatore on Saturday. Sources also said that Coimbatore is likely to receive a fresh consignment of vaccine doses on Monday, which will ensure that the drive will continue. It may be noted that the district received 7,500 Covaxin doses for beneficiaries above 45 years.