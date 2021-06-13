Thirumalai Nayak Mahal to get Rs 8-crore makeover

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Inspecting the historical Thirumalai Nayak Mahal, Minister for Industries, Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture and Archeology, Thangam Thennarasu, said that the State government is planning to renovate the 385-year-old palace at a cost of Rs 8 crore.

An exclusive library will also be set up in the palace. Addressing media persons, Thennarasu said the Chief Minister has directed to ensure that the monuments exhibiting the rich heritage and the culture of ancient Tamils across the State should be enhanced. “Several museums are also to be established to showcase the Tamil culture for the benefit of future generations.” he said.