TN govt eases lockdown, allows tea shops to function in 27 districts from June 14

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tea shops will be allowed to function in 27 of the 38 districts in Tamil Nadu starting June 14 between 6 am and 5 pm. The move is as part of the additional relaxations for the lockdown the CM Stalin announced on Sunday. However, only takeaways will be permitted from tea shops. Sweet and snack stalls are also allowed to function between 8 am and 2 pm for parcel service.

In a statement, Stalin said in view of the drop in Covid 19 cases the government has decided to allow more relaxations, except in the 11 districts where the Covid-19 caseload is still heavy. These 11 districts are: Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur. In the tea shops, takeaways will not be allowed in plastic containers. Consuming tea in and around the shops is not allowed, the CM said.

Similarly, Common Service Centre (e-sevai) run by Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Limited (TNCTV) and Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) and other agencies are also permitted to function from Monday for providing government services to the general public.

“Construction works had already been permitted. To distribute the salaries for workers and to make payment for construction materials, offices of construction companies are permitted to run with 50 per cent staff,” added Stalin.

Besides, the government also extended the restriction on inter-district transportation till June 21 except for medical emergencies and death rituals. Wedding attendees are still not allowed to travel between districts, revealed the government order.

Tasmac liquor shops are also allowed to function between 10 am and 5 pm in the 27 districts.