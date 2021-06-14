20-year-old nabbed for poaching deer, wild hare in Tiruvannamalai, carcasses seized

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Forest Protection Squad nabbed a 20-year-old man for poaching wild animals and seized the carcasses of a deer and two wild hare on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off received by assistance conservator of forests (ACF) Murali of the Forest Protection Squad, a team of officials led by forest range officer Saravanan carried out surveillance and vehicle checks at Kondam hamlet and surrounding places falling under Tiruvannamalai forest range.

On Monday, they intercepted a duo in a vehicle at Kondam and nabbed one of them while the other fled. They found the carcasses of a hunted spotted deer and two wild hare.

The man was identified as S Sanjay, 20, of JJ Nagar, Chengam. He had hunted the deer and was ferrying it to sell for meat.

“We held Sanjay with the carcasses of a spotted deer and two wild hare. He had taken the dead deer for sale,” Saravanan said.

The man was later handed over to officers of the Tiruvannamalai forest range. The other man who fled the scene was identified as K Surya. The authorities are on the lookout for him.

It may be noted that the woods in Tiruvannamalai district have got a sizable population of deer. They migrate into habitations and stray along highways in the temple town.