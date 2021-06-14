STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As TN announces lockdown relaxations, Director of Public Health asks people to relax judiciously

People should strictly adhere to Covid norms as Tamil Nau is still recording over 14,000 Covid-19 cases, Dr TS Selvavinayagam said. 

Published: 14th June 2021 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

A corporation worker sanitize shop due to Lockdown relaxations, at Connemera market, Pudupet, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

A corporation worker sanitize shop due to Lockdown relaxations, at Connemera market, Pudupet, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  As the State has announced more relaxations for the lockdown from Monday, Director of Public Health Dr TS Selvavinayagam urged the people to strictly adhere to Covid- appropriate behaviour as Tamil Nadu is still reporting around 14,000 to 15,000 positive cases daily.

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

The Health Department along with other departments would ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedure across the State. In a video message, the Director of Public Health said that the government announced more relaxations considering the livelihoods of people. “People should make use of it wisely.

What all should understand is Covid crisis is not behind us. We have only managed to bring down the number of cases mainly due to doctors’ and healthcare workers’ untiring efforts. We can only tide over this pandemic if the public fully cooperate,” he added. Recalling the onset of the second wave, Selvavinayagam said, “All of a sudden, the daily cases jumped from 300 to 30,000.

We faced so many challenges, including shortage of beds with oxygen support and scarcity of medicines. There is still a risk of cases increasing again if the public throw caution to the wind. Continue to wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash hands regularly.”

Warning that more precautions should be taken at service sector establishments, industries and commercial complexes, he said that chances of contagion is more in closed places. “People should maintain social distance always, especially while dining. Shop owners and customers must adhere to the guideline,” he further said.

Tamil Nadu COVID 19 Coronavirus
