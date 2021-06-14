BJP MLA Embalam R Selvam files nomination for Speaker election in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: BJP MLA Embalam R Selvam filed his nomination for the election of Puducherry Speaker on behalf of the NDA on Monday. Selvam handed over his nomination papers to the Assembly Secretary R Mounissamy along with Chief Minister N Rangasamy and BJP legislative party leader A Namassivayam. BJP State President V Saminathan, MLAs of the party and independent MLAs supporting the BJP were present on the occasion.

The opposition DMK and Congress comprising eight members in the 33-member Assembly is unlikely to field a candidate to oppose Selvam. The time for receiving the nominations ends on Tuesday.

If the opposition does not field a candidate, he will be declared elected unopposed by the Protem Speaker K Lakshminarayanan. With the Assembly convened on June 16, the Protem Speaker will make the declaration in the Legislative Assembly and the elected Speaker will take the chair for the first time.

Selvam is a first-time MLA who won from Manavely constituency and is also the general secretary of the state unit of the party.