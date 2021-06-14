Coming soon: Self-use Covid test kits to hit pharmacies in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Self-use Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits for Covid-19 developed by a Pune-based firm is likely to find its place on the shelves of pharmacies in Coimbatore soon. Priced Rs 250, the Coviself kit recently received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research.

It allows users to get their Covid test results within 15 minutes. Pharmacists said they would likely procure less number of kits to test the waters. Speaking to TNIE , President of Coimbatore District Chemists and Druggists Association A Karuppaiah said that RAT kits had arrived in Chennai recently and a consignment would reach Coimbatore soon.

“As there is not much awareness among the people about the testing kits, we would initially procure around 500 testing kits and sell them at pharmacies across the district to observe the response.” The user manual helps individuals to test on their own.

While RAT gives true positives, people who test negative should still undergo an RT-PCR test. “All RAT-negative symptomatic individuals may be treated as suspected Covid-19 cases and are advised to follow the ICMR protocol while awaiting the RT-PCR test results,” sources said.