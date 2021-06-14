STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Citing his own example, Puducherry CM Rangasamy exhorts people to get vaccinated

He said that despite advice from the medical fraternity, he was dilly-dallying in taking the shots and got infected by COVID-19 soon after assuming charge as Chief Minister

Published: 14th June 2021 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

The CM delivering his address after inaugurating the COVID facility at the Government Hospital for Chest Diseases (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy on Monday exhorted people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 without delay as it is the most effective protection against the virus.

Delivering his address after inaugurating the COVID facility with 138 oxygen beds and PSA oxygen generator plant at the Government Hospital for Chest Diseases (GHCD), Gorimedu, on Monday, Rangasamy cited his own example to drive home the message on the need for vaccination. He said that despite advice from the medical fraternity, he was dilly-dallying in taking the shots and got infected by COVID-19 soon after assuming charge as Chief Minister and had to be hospitalised.

"I failed to take just two injections, but had to take several injections in the hospital," he said. The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was impressing upon states to vaccinate all its people and was also providing the vaccines. The Chief Minister said that fresh COVID cases were declining as people were wearing masks after realising the importance of it.

The Chief Minister also felicitated the 16 organisations that sponsored and donated for the establishment of a new COVID ward and said the government alone cannot meet the requirements of the health sector. He said that their assistance would help in providing good healthcare.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who spoke virtually from Telangana, appreciated the 16 organisations that had come forward to provide the facilities at the chest hospital.

She also emphasised the need for vaccination and pointed out that it has been found that 95 per cent of COVID patients treated in the ICU were those who had not been vaccinated.

The hospital also received two liquid oxygen units and 13 oxygen concentrators.

Dr T Arun, Secretary to Government (Health), A Vikranthraja, Secretary PWD, Dr S Mohankumar, Director, Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Dr S Govindarajan, Medical Superintendent and State TB Control Officer, Sathyamoorthy, Chief Engineer, Public Works Department and other officials and staff were present.

