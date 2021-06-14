STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK seeks action against private schools charging 'exorbitant fee' from students in Puducherry  

DMK Legislative party leader R Siva led the protest along with party MLAs Anibal Kennedy, Sampath, R Senthilkumar and other party functionaries .

Published: 14th June 2021 10:41 PM

DMK protest against schools charging exorbitant fees in Puducherry. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The DMK today staged a  demonstration in front of the school education department protesting against  private schools charging “exorbitant fees” during the corona period and urged the Pondicherry government to monitor and take action against  such private schools

Private schools in Pondicherry are charging high fees in defiance of High Court advice during the Corona period, when people are out of work and lost income , said Siva . The High Court has recommended the setting up of a panel to prevent private schools from charging higher fees. The Puducherry government has not even implemented the committee's recommendation and the private schools are charging five  times more than the fee recommended by the  panel .

Classes are currently conducted online only with 50 percent fee. But private schools are charging full fees and insisting on paying next year’s fees as well.  The schools stops online classes for students who do not pay tuition fees . Thus students and parents are subject to stress, said Siva.

With the implementation of the Central Government's Right to Education Act, 25 per cent of seats in private schools in Pondicherry will be available to poor and simple students. But it is yet to be implemented and said that the DMK has been insisting  on  its implementation .

The School Education Act stipulates that schools should be provided with facilities for students, including laboratories, playgrounds, hygienic drinking water and hygienic toilets. The committee has recommended fees accordingly. But schools that do not provide facilities according to the law also charge higher fees.

The Puducherry government  should take action on the  private schools  which are  forcing parents to pay tuition fees, stopping online classes for unpaid students and disrespecting the High Court judgment in the matter of fees. He hoped that the Chief Minister will find solution and  prevent the people from being affected.

A similar demonstration was conducted by independent MLA G Nehru along with another independent MLA Prakash Kumar  and common people .

