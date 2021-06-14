Five booked for trying to abandon 6-month-old girl

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: The district police booked a case against five persons for trying to abandon a 6-month-old baby girl. They handed over the girl to Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital authorities claiming that she was found abandoned on a roadside.

According to police, the baby was the daughter of a couple who got married last year in Madurai. Sources said that due to differences, they got separated and the girl was under care of her father.

But, the paternal father-in-law was allegedly not happy to have the girl in his house and informed his relatives to do something.

The relatives allegedly took the girl with permission of the girl's father to abandon her in someplace but were unable to find a place in Madurai.

Later, sources said, they decided to drop the girl in Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital on Friday by claiming they found the girl abandoned on the roadside during their travel to Edaikattur in Thirupachetti police station limit.

The authorities at the hospital received the girl child and alerted the Child Welfare Committee. Meanwhile, the police department was also informed about the incident.

Meanwhile, the youth reached the hospital on Saturday claiming that the abandoned girl was his daughter, and he wanted to get the child back. Shocked over this, the authorities alerted the police department.

During the inquiry he claimed that initially he wanted to abandon the girl but he had a change of mind later.

A case was registered against him, his father and two others in Sivaganga Town police station under JJ Act. The girl is under care of the CWC.