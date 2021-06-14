Lockdown extended in Puducherry upto June 21 with additional relaxations

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry government has extended lockdown upto June 21 with additional relaxations.

According to an order issued by Secretary Revenue and Rehabilitation Ashok Kumar, in addition night curfew will continue from 10 p.m to 5 a.m til June 21 .

Restaurants and bar facilities within the hotels, lodges and guest houses and also other standalone eateries have been permitted to operate with 50% capacity from 9 a.m upto 5.00 PM by strictly following COVID appropriate behaviour in/in front of their premises. However bars attached with FL.2 retail licence shops are not permitted .

Distilleries/Breweries have been permitted to function by strictly following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) already issued by the Government pertaining to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The tea shops and juice shops have also been permitted to operate from 9 a.m upto 5.00 PM by strictly following COVID appropriate behaviour in/in front of their premises.

They all will have to ensure 100 percent vaccination of all the eligible staff within 10 days failing which they will not be permitted to function.