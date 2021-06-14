Madras HC directs Tamil Nadu govt to consider financial aid to transgenders

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to consider providing financial aid of Rs 4,000 to transgenders who have applied to the Transgender board for identity cards.

The issue pertains to Grace Banu, a transgender activist of Thoothukudi. In her plea, she stated that there are over 50,000 transgenders in the state who have lost their livelihood due to the lockdown imposed by the state to control the spread of Covid-19.

"During the first wave of the pandemic, the facility of providing cash assistance was extended not only to ration cardholders but also to persons holding the transgender identity card. However, when the scheme was rolled out this year for the second wave, it was denied," alleged the petitioner.

ALSO READ | Gay rights: Conquering the ‘cure’ culture

Earlier, the state government informed the court that financial assistance is provided to transgenders who do not hold a ration card.

However, on Monday when the petition came for hearing before the division bench comprising the Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, the counsel for the petitioner informed that the transgender persons who have applied to the Transgender Board for identity cards may be considered as eligible to receive the assistance.

The State advocate general R Shanmugasundaram, in reply, assured the bench that the matter will be considered.

The bench, in its orders, directed the state to consider all applicants who have applied to the Transgender Board by May 31, 2021, to be considered for obtaining financial assistance.

The bench adjourned the plea to Friday for further submissions.