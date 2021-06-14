STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools begin admissions in Tamil Nadu, action to be taken against those demanding full fees

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said admissions have begun in 27 education districts. He said admissions in the remaining 11 districts will start shortly as well.

Published: 14th June 2021 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

A cleanliness worker disinfects an exam paper evaluation centre at a school in Tirunelveli

Representational Image. (File Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has allowed schools to begin the admission process from Monday. Speaking to reporters, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said admissions have begun in 27 education districts. He said admissions in the remaining 11 districts will start shortly as well.

He said that the government will take a call on reopening schools after watching the impact of the recent relaxations to the COVID-19 lockdown. "Schools cannot accommodate all students in one classroom. We will require more space as enrollment in government schools will also be high," he said.

Schools removing wards from online classes groups for not paying fees

Poyyamozhi said that the government will issue guidelines on the maximum number of students who can be seated per classroom. "For now, we are thinking about conducting classes through Kalvi TV and using WhatsApp for homework," he said. He said that draft guidelines for online classes, formulated by the School Education Department, will be released after consulting with Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Commenting on the demand of many private schools to pay the full fees for the academic year, he said schools should follow the court rules and collect up to 75 per cent of the fees in two installments. "We will take action against schools if we receive complaints," he said.

Answering questions from the media, he said reports that the Teachers Recruitment Board will be abolished were rumours.

