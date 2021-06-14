Southern Railway delivers over 5,000 MT medical oxygen to Tamil Nadu

By PTI

CHENNAI: Over 5,000 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) has been delivered to Tamil Nadu through Oxygen Express trains since last month, the Southern Railway said on Monday.

Tamil Nadu received the first oxygen supply through an express train on May 14 here from Durgapur in West Bengal.

"As on date, Southern Railway has delivered a total of 5,052.98 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen for Tamil Nadu through oxygen express trains," a press release said.

The latest oxygen express train from Maharashtra reached the state on Sunday evening, the release said.

Southern Railway said the inland container depot in Tondiarpet handled the maximum number of such express trains with 30 trains delivering 2,169.96 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, while the remaining was shared by Tondiarpet Goods Yard, Tiruchirappalli Goods Yard, Tiruvallur and Vadipatti (Madurai), Madukkarai (near Coimbatore).

As for further oxygen express trains, Southern Railway said one train from Chhattisgarh and another from Odisha were on transit.