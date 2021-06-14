Three booked for cheating mobile medical team drivers in Tamil Nadu
CHENNAI: The Health Department lodged a complaint with the Central Branch-Crime Investigation Department on three mobile medical team drivers who allegedly cheated 200 contract drivers of Rs 3 to Rs 4 crore in 2018.
The complaint was filed by the Directorate of Public Health after the Health Minister Ma Subramanian directed the former to take action against the trio. According to a press release from the department, three drivers, Parathasarathy and Vetrivel from Salem, and Murugesan from Tirunelveli allegedly collected Rs 3 to Rs 4 lakh from 200 mobile medical team drivers in 2018.
The affected people submitted a complaint with the Health Minister on Saturday, based on that the Health Minister directed the Director of Public Health to take departmental and legal action against the trio.