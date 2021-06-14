Three Covid patients go missing in Madurai district

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Two Covid patients, admitted to the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine at Thoppur, went missing from the hospital on Thursday.

According to sources, a 41-year-old woman, admitted to the government hospital on June 8 after testing positive as well as her son receiving treatment for Coronavirus infection at a Covid Care Centre in Nagamalai Pudukottai, went missing.

In a similar incident, a 70-year-old woman, who tested positive for Covid and was admitted to the hospital on Thursday also went missing the same evening. The Austinpatti police registered a case in this regard.