AIADMK leader expelled after criticising Anbumani Ramadoss

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Monday expelled its spokesperson V Pugazhendi for anti-party activities. Party’s top leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami announced this in a joint statement. Pugazhendi’s expulsion came a day after he criticised PMK youth wing president Anbumani Ramadoss.

Talking to reporters at Chennai airport, Pugazhendi said Anbumani’s statement on O Panneerselvam, and his contention that the AIADMK would have won only 20 to 25 seats in the Assembly elections if it had not been in alliance with the PMK, cannot be accepted.

“First, Anbumani should ponder over why PMK was defeated in 18 seats,” he added.

On Monday, Pugazhendi called on Panneerselvam and Palaniswami during the legislature party meeting and held discussions for sometime, perhaps to explain his remarks against Anbumani. Later, he left the AIADMK headquarters. Within a couple of hours, the announcement about his expulsion was issued. Reacting to the party’s decision, Pugazhendi blamed Palaniswami for his expulsion. “I see an Idi Amin in Palaniswami who is treating everyone as a slave. It is better for him to kneel down before Anbumani Ramadoss. I will reveal more things in due course.”