STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK leader expelled after criticising Anbumani Ramadoss

On Monday, Pugazhendi called on Panneerselvam and Palaniswami during the legislature party meeting and held discussions for sometime, perhaps to explain his remarks against Anbumani.

Published: 15th June 2021 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam after the legislature party meeting | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Monday expelled its spokesperson V Pugazhendi for anti-party activities. Party’s top leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami announced this in a joint statement. Pugazhendi’s expulsion came a day after he criticised PMK youth wing president Anbumani Ramadoss.

Talking to reporters at Chennai airport, Pugazhendi said Anbumani’s statement on O Panneerselvam, and his contention that the AIADMK would have won only 20 to 25 seats in the Assembly elections if it had not been in alliance with the PMK, cannot be accepted.

“First, Anbumani should ponder over why PMK was defeated in 18 seats,” he added.  

On Monday, Pugazhendi called on Panneerselvam and Palaniswami during the legislature party meeting and held discussions for sometime, perhaps to explain his remarks against Anbumani. Later, he left the AIADMK headquarters. Within a couple of hours, the announcement about his expulsion was issued. Reacting to the party’s decision, Pugazhendi blamed Palaniswami for his expulsion. “I see an Idi Amin in Palaniswami who is treating everyone as a slave. It is better for him to kneel down before Anbumani Ramadoss. I will reveal more things in due course.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Anbumani Ramadoss
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp