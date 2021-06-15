Bharathiar University to conduct semester exams from Tuesday

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The final-year online semester exam for students of Bharathiar University and affiliated colleges will be conducted from Tuesday. However, a section of students cited practical issues in appearing for the exam during the pandemic.

A computer science student of Pollachi Government Arts College said that students living in tribal areas like Aanaimalai would have to struggle without proper access to the internet. “Last time, we had to visit a private browsing centre to upload the answer sheet in the college portal. Now that these centres are closed, we are not sure what will happen on Tuesday,” the student said.

Sources in the varsity said that students from hilly areas of Valparai, Karamadai, etc, and rural villages have raised this issue earlier as well. BU Vice-Chancellor P Kaliraj said that they have appointed one invigilator for every 25 students facing internet issues to collect the answer sheets after converting them into PDFs via Whatsapp. “The invigilators will be responsible to upload the PDFs in the college portal. If the students cannot send PDFs, they can appear for a supplement exam after the lockdown,” he explained.