BJP MLA Selvam set to be elected Puducherry Speaker as no other nominations filed

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: BJP MLA Embalam R Selvam is all set to be elected unopposed as Speaker of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly.

No other nominations have been filed as the deadline ended at noon on Tuesday. The election for the Speaker will be held on Wednesday. Since there is no contest, the Protem Speaker K Lakshminarayanan will declare him unopposed when the house meets at 9 am.

Selvam (57) will be yet another first-time MLA to become Speaker after V P Sivakozhunthu of the Congress in the previous Assembly. It will also be the first major post held by any BJP MLA in Puducherry.