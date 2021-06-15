Consider giving financial aid to transpersons awaiting ID cards: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the State to consider providing financial aid of Rs 4,000 to transgenders who have applied to the Transgender Board for identity cards.The issue pertains to Grace Banu, a transgender activist of Thoothukudi, who in her plea stated that there are over 50,000 transgenders in the State who have lost their livelihood due to the lockdown.

“During the first wave of the pandemic, cash assistance was extended not only to ration card holders but also to persons holding the transgender identity card. However, when the scheme was rolled out this year for the second wave, it was denied to them,” alleged the petitioner.

Earlier, the State informed the court that financial assistance is being provided to transgenders who do not hold a ration card. However, on Monday, when the petition came for hearing before the division bench comprising the Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, the counsel for the petitioner informed that transgender persons who have applied to the Transgender Board may be considered as eligible to receive the assistance.

State Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram in reply assured the bench that the matter will be considered. The bench in its orders directed the State to consider all applicants who have applied to the Transgender Board in the State by May 31, 2021 and not beyond be considered for obtaining financial assistance.The bench adjourned the plea to Friday for further submissions.

Holistic plan required to treat stray animals: Madras HC

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the state government to treat animals especially the abandoned in an ethical and humane manner. The court also asked the state to explore the possibility of creating a comprehensive model of treating stray animals throughout. The issue pertains to a plea moved by an animal activist V E Shiva praying for a direction to the State government to feed the stray animals, which are starving due to the pandemic. The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy recording the submissions directed the state to explore the possibility of finding a model to take care of the strays throughout.