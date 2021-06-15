Containing Covid spread top priority, says new Coimbatore Corpn chief

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Containing the second wave of Covid and preparing for the third are top priorities, said Raja Gopal Sunkara who assumed office as the Commissioner of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Monday. He cited that Coimbatore city was recording 500 cases diurnally.

While addressing media persons, he said Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation would try and follow the containment model followed in Chennai. He added that they would take steps to implement an effective public grievance redressal system and deploy focus volunteers to monitor patients in home isolation.

About the measures to supply essentials to those home quarantined, he said that the focus volunteers would take care of the daily requirements of the patients at home and ensure they do not venture out. Moreover, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation would soon have a robust system including Facebook, Twitter handles and helpline numbers, said the CCMC Commissioner.

While encouraging the public to directly petition him, Raja Gopal promised that the civic body would focus on sanitation, cleanliness, street lights, roads, and availing of birth and death certificates. Raja Gopal had earlier served as additional Collector in Cuddalore deputy commissioner-south of Greater Chennai Corporation.