STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Import duty on cotton affecting global competitiveness of Indian firms: SIMA

Chandran sought withdrawal of both the BCD and AIDC to create a level playing field on the raw material front for the industry.

Published: 15th June 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Cotton farmers, farmers

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern India Mills Association (SIMA) has urged the Centre to withdraw the cotton import duty, saying it is severely affecting the global competitiveness of the Indian textile and clothing industry.SIMA chairman Aswin Chandran said the announcement on levying 5 per cent BCD (Basic Cotton Duty) and 5 per cent AIDC (Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess) with applicable cess on the import of cotton in the Budget 2021-22 came as a major blow to the Indian cotton textiles industry.

Chandran sought withdrawal of both the BCD and AIDC to create a level playing field on the raw material front for the industry. Similar import duty policy intervention of 10 per cent customs duty, 4 per cent additional customs duty and 3 per cent education cess had a severe impact on the spinning industry, and after understanding its ill-effects, it was withdrawn, he pointed out.

The association said import duty on raw cotton would erode the competitiveness of value-added segments that have a business size of about Rs 50,000 crore in exports and Rs 25,000 crore in the domestic market. These segments provide jobs to about 12 lakh people. “It has taken over a decade for the textile industry to build up the market share in these segments, and with the import duty, we will lose our competitiveness and market share to competing countries,” said

Chandran. He further stated the government might receive about Rs 360 crore per annum as additional revenue on account of the import duty, but will in turn imperil annual GST revenues of around Rs 1,800 crore. More importantly, the import duty will not benefit Indian cotton farmers owing to negligible volume of imports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Import duty cotton
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp