STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Invest more in healthcare for elderly: Study

The report said 27.5 per cent of people aged 80 and above are immobile, and 70 per cent are partially or wholly financially dependent on others.

Published: 15th June 2021 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

senior citizen

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A study conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), based on the 75th round of the National Sample Survey (NSS) 2017-18, has called for greater government investment in public healthcare to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on the elderly.

“Only 18.9 per cent of the elderly had health insurance, and therefore, may not be able to bear large expenditures on health,” the study pointed out. It was published in the international journal ‘Globalization and Health’, according to a statement issued by IIT-M on Monday.

The report said 27.5 per cent of people aged 80 and above are immobile, and 70 per cent are partially or wholly financially dependent on others. “Their access to regular primary healthcare services, and continuity of care that is essential for those suffering from non-communicable diseases, given their dependency and lack of mobility, may have worsened during pandemic,” the statement noted. 

The researchers aim for the results of the study to be included in a policy, the statement said, adding that they plan to carry out detailed surveys among the elderly to design effective rehabilitative care, “which is almost absent in India’s public healthcare system”.

The study was undertaken by professor VR Muraleedharan, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT-M, and Alok Ranjan, the first author and assistant professor in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Jodhpur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
healthcare SENIOR CITIZEN
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp