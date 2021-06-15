No burial ground tour for unmasked: TN village panchayat refutes claim

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Arasur panchayat administration refuted claims made by a video on social media that persons who did not wear face masks were taken to a burial ground to raise awareness on Covid-appropriate behaviour. Officials claimed that two volunteers wearing PPE kits were merely “pretending to take a man to the graveyard,” but did not do so.

The video, which did the rounds on Monday, showed a man not wearing a mask being taken into an ambulance by two men wearing PPE kits. The latter were seen telling the unmasked man that he was being taken to a burial ground to explain the impact of Covid-19.

“The incident was not organized by the panchayat. The man who was taken into the ambulance was immediately released by the volunteers,” said Ganesamurthi, secretary of the panchayat.