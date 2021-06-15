Plea on DVAC probe against min withdrawn

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Monday withdrew the writ petitions filed last year at the Madras High Court seeking a DVAC inquiry against the then Minister SP Velumani and others.

The issue pertains to Appavu moving a PIL alleging Rs 500 crore scam in replacing 23.72 lakh streetlights in village panchayats across the state with LED lights. Appavu sought the DVAC to investigate by registering an FIR under the prevention of corruption act after seeking consent from the Governor.

Accusing Local Administration Minister SP Velumani of resorting to illegalities, he wanted the court to direct the DVAC to register an FIR against the minister.The petitioner also alleged that the Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Kamaraj has diverted 2,100 kg of such subsidised rice to private rice mills.