AIADMK slams Sasikala for 'audio politics', 'divide and rule' tactics, says it won't work

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Responding to the continued telephonic interactions of VK Sasikala with AIADMK functionaries, party spokesperson D Jayakumar on Wednesday asserted that the ‘audio politics’ of Sasikala won’t work with the party cadre as they are fully vigilant about her designs.

He said the party cadre won’t fall prey to her 'divide and rule' tactics even as Sasikala continued her interaction with them on Wednesday. So far, she has spoken to around 60 functionaries.

Answering queries of reporters here, Jayakumar said, “Sasikala is not even a primary member of the party now. Ahead of the elections, she said she would be quitting politics.”

Jayakumar explained further, “Sasikala thought that the AIADMK led by O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami would face a massive defeat in the Assembly elections. But the AIADMK fared well in the elections and the difference of vote share between the AIADMK and DMK was just around three percent. Unable to digest this performance of the AIADMK, now Sasikala is enacting 'audio politics'.”

Questioned about the criticism of PMK youth wing president Anbumani Ramadoss against Panneerselvam, Jayakumar said, "Not only PMK but any other party in the alliance criticising the party coordinator O Panneerselvam or joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami is unacceptable.”

On the expulsion of AIADMK spokesperson V Pugazhendhi for anti-party activities, Jayakumar said, "The party takes action against any functionary after deep thought. Certain things can be revealed and certain things cannot be."

The former minister expressed concern at the murder of a 41-year-old COVID-19 patient, whose decomposed body was found in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital two weeks after she went missing. Investigations revealed that the patient was murdered by a temporary woman staff.

Jayakumar sought a detailed inquiry into the murder as there were possibilities for more than one person involved in this crime. This murder has raised serious questions about the safety of patients who come to the government hospital for treatment, he added.