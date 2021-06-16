STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Continuation in DMK wouldn't have given me this opportunity': Puducherry Speaker Embalam Selvam

Leader of Opposition R Siva of DMK said that after becoming the Speaker of the Assembly, Embalam R Selvam should follow the traditions and act impartially.

Puducherry chiefminister N.Rangasamy wishing the newly elected assembly speaker Selvam on Wednesday

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy wishing the newly elected assembly speaker Embalam R Selvam.

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The new Puducherry Assembly Speaker Embalam R Selvam, who was elected on BJP ticket from Manavely constituency, made it clear to the DMK on Wednesday that his continuation in the party would not have provided him the opportunity to be the speaker which is why he changed parties.

After Selvam assumed charge as Speaker of Puducherry Legislative Assembly on Monday, DMK MLA AM H Nazim reminded him of his political foundation and said that DMK gave him the opportunity to serve as Constituency Secretary of the party which led to his growth.

Selvam reverted to the MLA saying that if he continued in DMK, he would have been in the same post, which he has been holding for the past 36 years, and would not have got the opporutnity to be the Speaker.

Selvam also added that Nazim knows he did not get the opportunity to grow in DMK. He said the 'historic' opportunity has been provided by the BJP and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and national BJP leader JP Nadda for that.

Stunned by the reply, Nazim said "DMK leadership knows who should be given which posts in the party and when."

Leader of Opposition R Siva of DMK said that after becoming the Speaker of the Assembly, he should follow the traditions and act impartially.

"According to the advice of the late leader Annathurai, the Speaker should act in a neutral manner to protect democracy for the opposition parties. We expect the Speaker to act accordingly," R Siva added.

